$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.73. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.