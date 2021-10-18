$2.00 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

HSY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. 8,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,683. The Hershey has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

