$2.10 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of MU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 11,786,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,751,486. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 75,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

