$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

