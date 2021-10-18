-$2.84 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

ESPR traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,540. The firm has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.