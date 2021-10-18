21,002 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.30 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.