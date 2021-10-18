2,173 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

