2,250 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,624,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.