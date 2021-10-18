$245.89 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report sales of $245.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.46 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 7,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

