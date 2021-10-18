26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

