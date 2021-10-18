$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.00. 3,111,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,065 shares of company stock worth $151,602,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.