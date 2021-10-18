29,060 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. StoneCo comprises about 0.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in StoneCo by 166.8% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,315 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in StoneCo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,577,000 after purchasing an additional 682,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,268,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

STNE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. 62,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,778. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

