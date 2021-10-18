$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.03 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.10 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 719,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.