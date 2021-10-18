$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $31.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $141.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.03 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OSBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 147,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $380.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,714.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

