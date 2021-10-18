$343.59 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post $343.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HP traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

