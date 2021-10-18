35,204 Shares in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

