35,204 Shares in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.