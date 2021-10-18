3,654 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,184,000.

Shares of CMLTU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

