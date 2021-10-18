$37.89 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce sales of $37.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. 234,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,513. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.