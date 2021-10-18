4,024 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 169,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 392,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 294,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

