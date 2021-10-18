4,963 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 939,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 294,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 962.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 281,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,192,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

