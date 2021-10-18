4NEW Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,990.13 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $29,990.13 and approximately $2,020.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

