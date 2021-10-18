$5.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings of $5.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.38. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $430.87. 179,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.68. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.