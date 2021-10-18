$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.64 million and the highest is $62.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.