$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.64 million and the highest is $62.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.