66,000 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Cannae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cannae by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.