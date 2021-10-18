$671.80 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $671.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.80 million. ITT posted sales of $591.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in ITT by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 384,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 204,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 28,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $94.01 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

