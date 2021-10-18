676 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

