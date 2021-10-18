$680.21 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report $680.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.31. 1,020,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.75.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

