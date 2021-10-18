720,817 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cutera by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cutera by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.27. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

