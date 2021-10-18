750,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Acquired by Spinnaker Capital LTD

Spinnaker Capital LTD purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000. Itiquira Acquisition makes up about 18.9% of Spinnaker Capital LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spinnaker Capital LTD owned 0.11% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITQ. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

NASDAQ:ITQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,403. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

