7,875,880 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,875,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,788,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.24 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

