$8.25 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.18. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $7.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,420.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,504.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,395.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.