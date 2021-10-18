$800.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $800.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $799.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

