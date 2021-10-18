800,000 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Bought by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000. Origin Materials accounts for about 0.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,059,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,708,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

