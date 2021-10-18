8,878 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.67 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

