97,185 Shares in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $36,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $186,712. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

