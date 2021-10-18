a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

