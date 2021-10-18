a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

