AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

