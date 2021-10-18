Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABT opened at $117.49 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,311,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

