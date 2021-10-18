Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the September 15th total of 666,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 927,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

