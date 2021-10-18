Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in September

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,424,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACHL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.31. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,617. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

