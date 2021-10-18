ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $635,172.44

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $635,172.44 and $73,430.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.