Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 821,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATNM traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,080. The company has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATNM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

