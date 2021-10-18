Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Under Armour by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

