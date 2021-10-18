Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $221.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

