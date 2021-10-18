Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KEMQ opened at $28.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

