Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

