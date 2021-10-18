Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 19,700 Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBIO. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

