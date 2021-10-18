Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,757,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

