agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

agilon health stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

